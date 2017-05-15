Monday, 15 May 2017

Sharing lunch

A COMMUNITY lunch will be held in the recreation ground off Rokeby Drive, Tokers Green, on June 18 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

People are invited to bring food to share as well as plates, cutlery, drinks, plastic glasses and cups, blankets and chairs.

For more information, call 0118 948 4702 or email fiona.h2009@hotmail.co.uk

