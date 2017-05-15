Sharing lunch

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being
Monday, 15 May 2017
A COMMUNITY lunch will be held in the recreation ground off Rokeby Drive, Tokers Green, on June 18 from 12.30pm to 3pm.
People are invited to bring food to share as well as plates, cutlery, drinks, plastic glasses and cups, blankets and chairs.
For more information, call 0118 948 4702 or email fiona.h2009@hotmail.co.uk
15 May 2017
