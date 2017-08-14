Growing opposition to homes

CAMPAIGNERS fighting plans for housing on a wildlife haven in Tokers Green have received a boost.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Oxfordshire County Council have agreed to oppose the development off Tokers Green Lane.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, wants to build 10 properties on the land, which is also known as Colonel’s Bottom or Colonel’s Pit, near Mapledurham Golf Course. The company has also submitted a separate application for 14 homes.

Residents have organised a petition opposing the application, which has been signed by almost 450 people.

In an official letter of objection, the South Oxfordshire committee of the CPRE said: “Tokers Green is classified as an ‘other village’ and as such is limited to developments of two or three houses on infill sites of up to 0.1 hectares.

“This 1.83-hectare site certainly is not infill. The development is unsuitable for the village, which has few services and insufficient infrastructure to accommodate the proposed houses.

“The land is a greenfield site outside the village boundary and its development would close the precious green gap between Tokers Green and Caversham.

“Tokers Green would be merged with Caversham and would, to all intents and purposes, become part of Reading.

“This would appear to be a speculative application put forward before the completion of the new local plan.”

The county council, the highways authority, said it was concerned about traffic generated by the development, vision splays and pedestrian accessibility to facilities and public transport.

Kidmore End and Mapledurham parish councils have also opposed the application.

The development would comprise four four-bedroom houses, four with three bedrooms and two with two.

The application says: “The proposed development provides much-needed housing in a district which has under-delivered in its housing numbers.

“The site is located next to a golf course and an established residential development, providing a unique opportunity to deliver a modest number of sustainable dwellings within the district.”

It says the houses would have “no detrimental impact on the local environment whatsoever”.