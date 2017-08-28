Trees snag for homes

PLANS for new homes in Tokers Green could be refused in order to protect trees.

Matt Gulliford, forestry officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has opposed plans by Perfectfield, of Wokingham, to redevelop 1.8 hectares of land off Tokers Green Lane.

The developer has also submitted a separate application for 10 homes on the site, which is known as Colonel’s Bottom or Colonel’s Pit.

Mr Gulliford said: “The vast majority of the trees within this site are now protected by a tree preservation order. There are multiple high-quality trees growing across the site, including several significant oaks.

“Some collectively, and others individually, form a very prominent feature of the landscape, contributing to the sylvan character of the area.

“The proposed site layout has been designed to avoid most of the suggested root protection areas, which is positive. However, the root protection areas of several of the trees growing adjacent to the highway have not been calculated to take into consideration the influence of the existing site conditions.”

Almost 450 people have signed a petition opposing the application and Kidmore End and Mapledurham parish councils have objected.