Plans for 14 homes rejected

PLANS for 14 homes in Tokers Green have been refused permission.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, wanted to develop land known as Colonel’s Bottom or Colonel’s Pit, off Tokers Green Lane, near Mapledurham golf course.

Residents opposed the company’s planning application and collected 450 signatures on a petition.

Other objectors included the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Mapledurham and Kidmore End parish councils.

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the development would encroach into open land, reduce the separation between Tokers Green and Reading and erode the rural character of the area.

He added: “The development would not accord with the distribution strategy for housing within the district and would not be easily accessible to services and facilities by sustainable modes of transport.

“[It] would fail to provide appropriate accessibility for pedestrians, to the detriment of highway safety and

convenience.”

A similar application for 10 homes on the site has also been turned down.

⚫ Knole Homes, of Bourne End, has applied for planning permission to demolish a house and outbuildings on land off Woodlands Road, Sonning Common, and build nine houses with 24 parking spaces and a new access from Hazel Gardens.