Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No connection

THE installation of superfast broadband in the northern part of  Tokers Green could be delayed.

Councillor Hugh Thresher said this was due to Better Broadband for Oxfordshire struggling to get permission from landowners for an electrical supply to the cabinets.

The installation of cabinets in the southen part of the hamlet and in Chalkhouse Green are on schedule.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33