No connection

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
THE installation of superfast broadband in the northern part of Tokers Green could be delayed.
Councillor Hugh Thresher said this was due to Better Broadband for Oxfordshire struggling to get permission from landowners for an electrical supply to the cabinets.
The installation of cabinets in the southen part of the hamlet and in Chalkhouse Green are on schedule.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say