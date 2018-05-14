Monday, 14 May 2018

New plans submitted

PLANS for 14 homes in Tokers Green which angered neighbours have been resubmitted.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, wants to develop land known as Colonel’s Bottom or Colonel’s Pit, off Tokers Green Lane, near Mapledurham golf course, but was refused planning permission in October.

South Oxfordshire District Council said the development would erode the rural character of the area, while residents raised concerns about overdevelopment and extra traffic.

The revised plans include a new layout and removal of a public footpath following concerns raised by Oxfordshire County Council.

The developer has also resubmitted a 10-home plan for the site, which was also rejected last year.

The company is also proposing to appeal against the previous refusal decisions.

