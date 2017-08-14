Monday, 14 August 2017

Ode to 'Monkey-Moo', my friend, my life, my all

MY dog is worth a million bags of gold,
I look into his dewy eyes — and he in mine and I am again 10 years old.

He walks with me, he talks to me all the time,
How could I do without this faithful friend of mine?

From morning ’till evening
He hugs and gives me his “sign”.
What a humour,
What a trooper
This loving friend of mine.

My boy is four and finds all to gnaw.
He romps, plays and scampers.
How could I ask for more?

His official name is Beaumont
But I call him “Monkey-Moo”.
He comes to me whatever
Because he loves me too.

My friend, my life, my all.

