Ode to 'Monkey-Moo', my friend, my life, my all

MY dog is worth a million bags of gold,

I look into his dewy eyes — and he in mine and I am again 10 years old.

He walks with me, he talks to me all the time,

How could I do without this faithful friend of mine?

From morning ’till evening

He hugs and gives me his “sign”.

What a humour,

What a trooper

This loving friend of mine.

My boy is four and finds all to gnaw.

He romps, plays and scampers.

How could I ask for more?

His official name is Beaumont

But I call him “Monkey-Moo”.

He comes to me whatever

Because he loves me too.

My friend, my life, my all.