We adore Roxy's 'personality'

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
THIS is Roxy, a five-year-old Labrador-collie cross.
We love her and her mental personality when she rolls around on walks or greets us with a lick in the morning! I like to say she is the Megan Fox of dogs as to me she is absolutely beautiful, especially when she’s smiling! :)
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say