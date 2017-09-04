Monday, 04 September 2017

Maggie, light of our family's life

THIS is Maggie, our six-year-old German pointer — the light of our family’s life and best friend to all that know her (she’s known by a lot!).

She’s not only the most loving dog but is famous for her unique, cannonball style of jumping when it comes to retrieving her beloved tennis balls from the river. She has received many standing ovations from passers- by on their boats.

Maggie has so many loves in her life — her tennis ball collection, her best friend Nadia, the black Labrador, and her daily routine of sitting at her lookout, making sure that not a single squirrel escapes her gaze. She is rather partial to fancy dress too!

We are so lucky to have her in our lives as she makes us smile and laugh every day.

We are also lucky enough to be able to take her to work with us, which means we never have to say goodbye to those big brown eyes in the mornings!

