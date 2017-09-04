Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Peanut the energetic poodle loves walking

Peanut the energetic poodle loves walking

MY dog’s name is Peanut. She is a toy poodle and five-and-a-half years old.

We love living in Henley. Peanut is a very keen walker and can easily do a
20-mile walk and still have energy to play ball when she gets home. She particularly enjoys walking with the Henley and Goring Ramblers and has taken on the role of walk leader more than once.

Peanut had her picture in your paper last August but, sadly, on that occasion it was because she had been attacked by a large dog.

Fortunately, she is now full of life and brings tremendous enjoyment to the people around her.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33