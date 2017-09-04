Peanut the energetic poodle loves walking

MY dog’s name is Peanut. She is a toy poodle and five-and-a-half years old.

We love living in Henley. Peanut is a very keen walker and can easily do a

20-mile walk and still have energy to play ball when she gets home. She particularly enjoys walking with the Henley and Goring Ramblers and has taken on the role of walk leader more than once.

Peanut had her picture in your paper last August but, sadly, on that occasion it was because she had been attacked by a large dog.

Fortunately, she is now full of life and brings tremendous enjoyment to the people around her.