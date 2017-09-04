Monday, 04 September 2017

Gentle, loveable runaway

LEO, our four-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback, had a dramatic and eventful start with us.

He arrived on a dreary November day from Portugal, where he had been in kennels for more than two years, well-cared for but ignored.

A week later he disappeared, no doubt looking for his kennel 1,500 miles away. He was found eight days later and since then has never left home without us.

He is the most calm, quiet and gentle dog and loves nothing more than being curled up on the sofa. He will always be our Top Dog.

