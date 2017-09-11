Monday, 11 September 2017

My very own Easter Bunny (dog)

My very own Easter Bunny (dog)

I PICKED up my sprockerpoo on Easter Good Friday, hence she is called Bunny.

She is adorable and loves everybody. Her mother belongs to my son and his family so I knew her from birth and couldn’t resist her.

She is six months old now and is very adaptable, even coming to work with me sometimes, and enjoys other dogs coming to stay.

I often have my brother’s dog to stay and at the moment I have my daughter’s two dogs staying so there is never a dull moment.

My elderly dog, Beanie, doesn’t appreciate Bunny’s kisses, which is rather sad but Bunny still loves her a lot.

My nine grandchildren love Bunny too.

