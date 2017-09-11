Cutie from Cyprus

HELLO, I would like to introduce you to Bobby.

He is a beautiful miniature pinscher-cross rescued from Cyprus and about 10 months old.

He didn’t have the best start in life. He was neglected and left to fend for himself on the streets before being rescued by a wonderful charity called the Wild at Heart Foundation (www.wildatheartfoundation.org)

He is funny, clever, beautiful and a little naughty and his favourite pastime is to lick you into submission!

I would like to nominate him because not only is he the cutest dog you will ever see, he is also wonderful despite his poor start in life.

From the streets of Cyprus to the delights of Henley, we have saved him but, more than that, he has saved us.