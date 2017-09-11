Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cutie from Cyprus

Cutie from Cyprus

HELLO, I would like to introduce you to Bobby.

He is a beautiful miniature pinscher-cross rescued from Cyprus and about 10 months old.

He didn’t have the best start in life. He was neglected and left to fend for himself on the streets before being rescued by a wonderful charity called the Wild at Heart Foundation (www.wildatheartfoundation.org)

He is funny, clever, beautiful and a little naughty and his favourite pastime is to lick you into submission!

I would like to nominate him because not only is he the cutest dog you will ever see, he is also wonderful despite his poor start in life.

From the streets of Cyprus to the delights of Henley, we have saved him but, more than that, he has saved us.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33