Love you loads, Logan

Monday, 11 September 2017
WE love Logan (Loges, Loge-ster, Logey-Lou-Lums) since we got him in January. He has changed our lives.
We’re a happier little lot and whoever walks him is more sociable (people are so eager to get talking to you when you have a dog) and fitter!
Now Logan is 10 months old and he’s still growing... and we wouldn’t have it any other way!
11 September 2017
