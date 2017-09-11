Love you loads, Logan

WE love Logan (Loges, Loge-ster, Logey-Lou-Lums) since we got him in January. He has changed our lives.

We’re a happier little lot and whoever walks him is more sociable (people are so eager to get talking to you when you have a dog) and fitter!

Now Logan is 10 months old and he’s still growing... and we wouldn’t have it any other way!