Your final entries in Henley's Top Dog 2017 competition in support of Sue Ryder

HERE are some of the latest entries to this year’s Henley’s Top Dog competition, organised by the Henley Standard and official sponsor Naughty Mutt Nice.

This year’s contest is a celebration of the bond with our dogs inspired by the dog-friendly palliative care at the Sue Ryder Nettlebed hospice, where dog owners can be visited by their pets.

The judges are double Olympic rowing champion Alex Gregory MBE, Erik D’Arcy Donnelly, of the Henley Vets, Naughty Mutt Nice proprietor Karole Robertson, Henley’s Top Dog founder Aspen Weatherburn and Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw.

The prize-giving will take place in the grounds of the hospice in Nettlebed at about 2pm tomorrow (Saturday) after the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Walk.

All entrants are invited to attend (dogs must be on leads). There will be refreshments, stalls and children’s games. All entrants are also invited to join the walk, which is an opportunity to gather with friends and family to celebrate the life of those who have gone but are not forgotten. Enjoy walking (dogs welcome) in the woodland around the hospice.

There is a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route for more confident walkers. Registration is open from 9.30am with the 10km route leaving at 10.30am and the 5km route at 10.45am.

Adults £10, children £5, family ticket £25. Those not wishing to walk but still attending the prize-giving are kindly asked to make a donation.

To register for the walk, please visit www.sueryder.org/

nbforgetmenotwalksueryder.

org/nbforgetmenotwalk

The Forget-Me-Not Walk is sponsored by law firm Blandy

& Blandy.