Jack and his joyous welcome

JACK is six years old and is definitely the most important member of our family.

Whenever anyone returns to the house, even if they have only been away a while, Jack provides a greeting like no other.

He stands on his back feet so that we notice him better, then groans with joy as we say hello. He then rolls on his back for a scratch and rub.

He is always involved and interested in whatever anyone is doing and will often poke his head under my arm if I’m on the floor so he can watch the action more easily.

If a ball or squeaky toy can be produced, he is ecstatic. He is an absolute joy and we love him to bits.

Jack loves to sit in our dining room in the morning sun and on our terrace among the lavender.

He also likes relaxing on Emily’s lap (his fur matches her hair).