My amazing friend Bronte

FROM the streets of Cyprus I rescued Bronte through the Wild at Heart Foundation charity.

She came to me as a tiny little black dog with a scrawny tail who was scared of her own shadow.

That was January. She has turned into the most amazing friend anyone could have.

I was pregnant at the time and she kept me out walking 10 to 15 miles a day right up to the end of pregnancy.

She is a super-loyal, smart, hugely characterful dog with big crimped ears and a thick, waggy tail.

She loves running with her friends at Gillots Field or, best of all, flying through the woods near Greys Court.

My little dog would follow me to the ends of the earth. She is an incredibly important part of our family and we love her to pieces.