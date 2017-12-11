Speed trap cutback

POLICE are carrying out fewer speed checks in Peppard.

Ray Freeman said this had happened since the village introduced its community speedwatch scheme to deter drivers ignoring the 30mph limit in Gallowstree Road, where he lives.

Mr Freeman, who helped launched the scheme, told a parish council meeting: “I have not seen any police vans round here recently. I don’t know if it’s because of cutbacks or other reasons.”

He said he would like more speed limit signs in Gallowstree Road, adding: “There is only one outside the hall and I don’t think that’s adequate.”

Council chairman Simon Crouch said: “I agree there are issues on Gallowstree Road and going up to Gallowstree Common itself.”

• Plans to reduce the speed limit in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, from 40mph to 30mph are unlikely to go ahead after Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said it would cost the parish council £7,000 for consultation, legal work and signage.