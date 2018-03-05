Limit remains

Monday, 05 March 2018

PLANS to reduce the speed limit on the B481 through Sonning Common have been shelved.

Parish councillors had considered extending the 30mph zone on a section of Peppard Road so that it includes the area outside the Lea Meadow development, which has a 40mph limit.

Oxfordshire County Council said new signage and the necessary legal fees would cost £7,000.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said the issue should be reassesed when all the new houses were occupied.

