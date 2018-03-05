Limit remains

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
PLANS to reduce the speed limit on the B481 through Sonning Common have been shelved.
Parish councillors had considered extending the 30mph zone on a section of Peppard Road so that it includes the area outside the Lea Meadow development, which has a 40mph limit.
Oxfordshire County Council said new signage and the necessary legal fees would cost £7,000.
Councillor Leigh Rawlins said the issue should be reassesed when all the new houses were occupied.
