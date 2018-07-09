Monday, 09 July 2018

Potholes on map (again)

ALL the major potholes in Henley will be registered online in the hope they can be repaired.

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak checked every road in the town in October and registered all defects for repair. Now he is to repeat the process.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Ten months ago I toured every street in Henley logging potholes and problems then winter hit us and more potholes surfaced.

“I want to try to make sure that the major potholes are fixed during the summer period.”

