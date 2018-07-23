Monday, 23 July 2018

Speed checks

THE community speedwatch scheme in Peppard will start up again next month.

It has been unable to run in the last few months due to problems with the equipment.

The scheme was introduced by a team of volunteers after complaints were made about speeding in the village.

