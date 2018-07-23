Wait goes on for flood prevention

ROADWORKS to install a new soakaway on a main road in Peppard to prevent flooding have still not happened.

Large puddles form on Stoke Row Road, near the junction with Gallowstree Road, whenever it rains and they take a long time to clear.

Richard Llewellyn, of Stoke Row Road, has been complaining about the puddles on the road for several months.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has cleared the drains outside his property several times to help ease the problem before permanent works begin.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the village’s member on the council, said the improvements would be done this financial year but he did not know when.

He said: “The drains have been cleared again but the longer term work still needs to be done. With all this dry weather it is not a problem at the moment but they know what needs to be done and will do it.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Bartholomew, who is cabinet member for finance, said he wanted to introduce a new fund to pay for road repairs.

This would mean whole sections of road are fixed instead of potholes being repaired.

Cllr Bartholomew said it could be funded through an increased council tax base, due to the number of new homes being built in the county.

He added: “It would help create a highways investment fund. I am optimistic about it and I hope to get it through the cabinet.”