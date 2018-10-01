Pond posts

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
WOODEN posts have been installed near Widmore Pond in Sonning Common to stop drivers mounting a grassed area and churning it up.
The parish council carried out the work at the Peppard Road end of the pond in Widmore Lane and now plans to do the same at the Blounts Court Road end.
Parish councillors said this also made the area safer for walkers and people visiting the pond.
01 October 2018
