Henley to Oxford bus launched

A NEW bus service between Henley and Oxford has been launched by Thames Travel.

The “River Rapids” X38 route, which goes via Wallingford, runs 12 times a day, Monday to Saturday.

Its main drop off/collection point in Henley is in Hart Street but some services also stop in Deanfield Avenue and at the shops in Greys Road.

The company has refurbished nine of its buses for its “River Rapids” routes, which include the X39 and X40, with a new livery. Each bus has free 4G wi-fi, baggage racks and contactless payment systems.

Managing director Phil Southall said: “Part of our wider strategy for growth is to improve services to destination centres and make it easier for our customers to enjoy days or evenings out. This is the first new service we have added as part of this strategy. We are pleased to have linked Oxford and Henley by bus again.”

Pictured with one of the new buses in Henley Market Place are, left to right, Luke Marion (finance and commercial director), Stefan Gawrysiak, (Henley town, district and county councillor), Edmund Tresham (commercial manager), David Nimmo-Smith (town councillor), Louise Rouse (depot manager) and Daniel Warren (assistant depot manager).