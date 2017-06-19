Monday, 19 June 2017

Pos

Name

Time

1

Alex Bradley

01:07:34

2

Robert Attreed

01:10:08

3

Karl Badger

01:11:56

4

Alex Roberts

01:12:31

5

Paul Lusty

01:16:55

6

Tom Peirson-Smith

01:17:41

7

Toby Cole

01:17:53

8

simon Cooper

01:17:59

9

Alan Woodward

01:20:27

10

Adrian Strange

01:20:34

11

Thomas Millard

01:20:40

12

Simon Millard

01:21:18

13

Scott Winnard

01:21:23

14

Ian Taylor

01:21:31

15

Michael Lawrence

01:22:14

16

Steve Richards

01:22:20

17

Neil Stannard

01:23:10

18

David Sinclair

01:24:02

19

Chris Barrows

01:24:21

20

Edward Smee

01:24:22

21

Mark Campbell

01:24:40

22

Martin Wilso

01:25:41

23

Richard Pearce

01:25:47

24

Julian Birkinshaw

01:26:01

25

Clem Willis

01:26:24

26

Rory Padfield

01:26:37

27

Paul Devlin

01:26:52

28

Bodhi Morrison

01:27:13

29

Daniel Turner

01:27:20

30

Curt Watts

01:27:27

31

Mark Loosmore

01:27:47

32

Scott Monger

01:27:55

33

Charlie Bird

01:28:11

34

Peter Marshall

01:28:19

35

Richard Herrick

01:28:22

36

Graham Taylor

01:28:34

37

Phillip Wood

01:29:05

38

Kurt Winship

01:29:18

39

Theo Gough

01:29:50

40

Paul Woodroffe

01:29:52

41

Andrew Heald

01:30:06

42

Neil Barton

01:30:32

43

Laurence Taylor

01:30:45

44

Paddy Fitzpatrick

01:30:47

45

Craig Davies

01:31:03

46

Seth Munn

01:31:33

47

Ben Savigar-Jones

01:31:41

48

Nick Henry

01:31:42

49

Ed Tilley

01:31:50

50

Alex Kukstas

01:31:57

51

Paul O'Hagan

01:32:20

52

Thomas Alderman

01:33:20

53

Tim Hoskins

01:33:24

54

James Hughes

01:33:25

55

Pete Ashman

01:33:25

56

Jack Cooper

01:33:35

57

Oliver Harrison

01:33:50

58

Ashley Lewis

01:35:26

59

Geoffrey Tapping

01:35:35

60

Steven Evans

01:35:48

61

Richard White

01:35:58

62

Michael O'Grady

01:35:59

63

Joe Hodgetts

01:36:47

64

Alex East

01:37:15

65

Carl Nield

01:37:25

66

Maciej Zebro

01:37:26

67

Henry Powell

01:37:37

68

Adam Turnbull

01:38:02

69

Oli Krause

01:38:06

70

Paul Corrie

01:38:16

71

David Dodd

01:38:31

72

Davd Smith

01:38:32

73

Pawel Rumas

01:38:42

74

Sterphan Kruijsse

01:39:10

75

Martin Coward

01:39:20

76

Stuart Price

01:39:23

77

Mark Davies

01:40:00

78

Ged Ayres

01:40:16

79

Jeegnesh Patel

01:40:27

80

Dan Batty

01:40:31

81

Chris Billington

01:40:45

82

Andrew Maris

01:40:46

83

Haydn Keable

01:40:49

84

Elliott Ketcher

01:40:53

85

Khalil Rahman

01:40:59

86

Alasdair MacDonald

01:41:12

87

James Baker

01:41:24

88

David Stanton

01:42:07

89

Colin Tye

01:43:07

90

Richard Gaul

01:43:26

91

Ludek Dufek

01:43:47

92

Lee Cradock

01:43:50

93

Matthias Tietze

01:44:04

94

John Ballard

01:44:59

95

William Money

01:45:25

96

Andrew Wagerfield

01:45:45

97

Ewan MacGillivray

01:45:48

99

Rob Yuille

01:45:52

98

Stewart Hackman

01:45:52

100

Thomas White

01:46:31

101

Paul Codd

01:46:39

102

Paul Gray

01:46:57

103

Paul Benton

01:47:28

104

Philip Farman

01:47:52

105

Edward Best

01:47:53

106

Simon Arnell

01:47:57

107

Sam Maydew

01:48:18

108

Steve Candy

01:48:57

109

Howard Browning

01:49:04

110

Stephen Davies

01:49:54

111

Ian Reynolds

01:50:06

112

William Corcoran

01:50:47

113

Chris Dillistone

01:50:57

114

Peter Cumine

01:50:58

115

Colin Godbold

01:52:09

116

Chris Knight

01:53:44

117

Chris Bell

01:53:45

118

Alex Wilson

01:54:05

119

Andrew Thornhill

01:55:52

120

Vijay Sharma

01:56:12

121

Geoff Peck

01:56:36

122

Thomas Stanton

01:56:49

123

Robert Fisher

01:58:52

124

Paul Edwards

01:59:08

125

Tony Wright

01:59:20

126

Mark Melzack

01:59:45

127

Russell Atkins

02:00:26

128

David Allan

02:01:12

129

Sam Peris

02:01:44

130

Daniel Day

02:03:44

131

Nick Woodley

02:05:01

132

Ben Gale

02:05:08

133

Rob Reynolds

02:05:59

134

Jolyon Fallon

02:08:02

135

Malcom Booker

02:08:24

136

Adam York

02:15:56

137

Matt Reid

02:18:52

138

Bernard Stratford

02:19:03

139

Michael Sharp

02:22:33

140

Michael Medcraft

02:38:14

Pos

Name

Time

1

Rachel Pearce

01:18:09

2

Claudia Wilesmith

01:19:48

3

Jodie Gambrill

01:23:41

4

Hayley Attreed

01:24:17

5

Marie-Louise Kertzman

01:25:08

6

Kristina Paige

01:25:57

7

Jenny Zaremba

01:29:22

8

Megan Lewis

01:29:55

9

Gabrielle Bassett

01:30:27

10

Ali Parchment

01:31:21

11

Corinna Abesser

01:31:29

12

Megan Retcliffe

01:32:00

13

Gillian Gillard

01:32:12

14

Marie Kaing

01:32:19

15

Andrea Williams

01:32:56

16

Abigail Farnworth

01:33:45

17

Laura Ellera

01:36:03

18

Charlotte Sugden

01:36:09

19

Abigail Witts

01:36:36

20

Aisling O'Keeffe

01:36:38

21

Vicky Masters

01:37:16

22

Olivia Rhodes

01:37:34

23

Elizabeth Sedgwick

01:38:24

24

Rachel Hall-Cooper

01:38:37

25

Elaine Glasgow

01:39:13

26

Helen Paige

01:40:01

27

Selina Vernal

01:40:15

28

Beth Snowdon

01:40:33

29

Shona MacDonald

01:41:00

30

Catherine Leather

01:41:35

31

Beverley Blackman

01:41:42

32

Nila Matthews

01:41:57

33

Louisa Brossler

01:42:16

34

Laura Garrett

01:42:51

35

Rowena Mallaghan

01:43:15

36

Laura Clarke

01:43:43

37

Mary Reeves

01:44:16

38

Alice Gledhill

01:44:20

39

Tina Woffington

01:44:43

40

Emma Maun

01:44:55

41

Katie Harrison

01:45:01

42

Anne Mir

01:45:18

43

Heather Binney

01:45:41

44

Helen Owen

01:46:14

45

Dee Lawler

01:46:44

46

Lucy Graham

01:47:06

47

Sarah Stevens

01:47:30

48

Ceinwen Giles

01:47:46

49

Jennifer Hart

01:48:13

50

Rachel Nixon

01:49:22

51

Kathleen Gaul

01:49:24

52

Becky Boyes

01:49:26

53

Katharine Draycott

01:50:40

54

Katherine Clemo

01:50:55

55

Nicola Worthington

01:51:12

56

Sinead Hughes

01:51:22

57

Andrea Pickersgill

01:51:24

58

Amanda Tilley

01:52:05

59

Amanda Davies

01:53:23

60

Julie Campbell

01:53:27

61

Alison Hooper

01:53:31

62

Lucy Hanna

01:54:28

63

Michelle Tromans

01:54:34

64

Alexandra Harvey

01:55:33

65

Suzy Tonkinson

01:56:38

66

Marzena Gallagher

01:56:49

67

Deborah Govier

01:57:39

68

Ruth Tomsett

01:57:49

69

Jayne Powell

01:57:59

70

Sandra Scaplehorn

01:59:25

71

Joanna Flanagan

02:00:15

72

Deborah Webb

02:00:51

73

Pauline Bradley

02:01:10

74

Alison Harker

02:02:36

75

Gillian Dover

02:02:44

76

Cilla Puffer

02:04:25

77

Jo Mills

02:05:01

78

Michelle Santos

02:05:31

79

Charlotte Grubb

02:08:16

80

Gemma Foulds

02:08:33

81

Sarah Evans

02:09:15

82

Jenni Gray

02:10:43

83

Gill Godbold

02:11:24

84

Jackie Taylor

02:12:39

85

Tina Barclay

02:13:51

86

Louise Moore

02:16:14

87

Victoria Williamson

02:16:47

88

Nicola Carberry-Rogers

02:18:22

89

Linda Marks

02:26:21

90

Sarah Boszormenyi

02:31:55

91

Maia Williams

02:31:56

92

Noa Goovaerts

02:32:23

93

Tanya Street

02:44:55

94

Heidi Loveland

03:08:45

Pos

Name

Time

1

Christine Marshall

00:51:53

2

Katie Jack

00:54:40

3

Hajni Puddephatt

00:55:33

4

Sarah Cook

00:55:53

5

Lucy Ellis

00:56:42

6

Rosie Morris Haynes

00:57:37

7

Dianne Cole

00:58:06

8

Sarah Perkins

00:58:10

9

Jane Hendry

00:59:18

10

Zazkia Jogner

00:59:30

11

Alison Leaf

00:59:48

12

Desiree Choi

01:00:06

13

Theresa Gitner

01:00:35

14

Carole Darkin

01:00:50

15

Claire Blakiston

01:03:17

16

Juliet Bennett

01:03:49

17

Simone Wilson

01:04:28

18

Natalia Lubomirski

01:04:33

19

Janine Blakiston

01:05:58

20

Tracey House

01:08:52

21

Kerry Hulbert

01:09:59

22

Sue Cox

01:10:11

23

Sue Jack

01:10:16

24

Julia Schofield

01:14:32

25

Sarah Rowe

01:18:07

26

Jacqui Parker-Warn

01:18:09

27

Claire Adams

01:27:16

28

Alison Noon

01:32:22

29

Samantha Dennis

01:34:39

30

Cheryl Brooks

01:35:41

Pos

Name

Time

1

Russell Hill

00:44:34

2

Joe Harris

00:48:39

3

Nick Smith

00:48:44

4

Nick Hansen

00:51:43

5

Jonathan Holmes

00:51:47

6

Steve Fitton

00:52:29

7

William Hollway

00:54:04

8

Steve Heath

00:54:13

9

Richard Andrews

00:55:27

10

Neil Rigby

00:56:44

11

Alexis Hills

01:00:04

12

Jeremy Rowe

01:07:33

Name

Pos

Time

1

Andy Thomas

00:54:01

2

Andrew Ryan

00:54:14

3

Billy Edwards

00:57:59

4

Marcus Hooker

01:06:12

Pos

Name

Time

1

Christine McNeill

00:54:30

2

Frances Baxter

00:55:02

3

Caroline Bennett

00:56:22

4

Sarah Shears

00:56:52

5

Sarah Lockington

01:00:37

6

Sophie Nickless

01:03:38

7

Nicola Fleming

01:05:01

8

Louise Goldup

01:08:03

9

Rachel Hollway

01:09:35

10

Helen Tweed

01:09:47

11

Catherine Godbold

01:09:48

12

Jenny Lynch

01:10:50

13

Mairi Vodden

01:10:58

14

Thuy Laurie-Tang

01:18:12

15

Kelly Grellier

01:18:30

16

Hooria Olsen

01:22:06

17

Catherine Johnson

01:25:20

18

Amanda Milner

01:34:26

19

Kirsty Dowding

01:35:00

Pos

Name

Time

1

Maria Williams

00:50:31

2

Elizabeth Ashfield-Hughes

01:01:33

3

Sarah Kelly

01:03:16

4

Sue Freeman

01:06:37

5

Antonia Stanmore

01:07:43

6

Ellen Macdonald

01:09:34

7

Katy Heath

01:14:55

8

Allison Skerritt

01:16:52

9

Lucy Heath

01:19:22

10

Josephine Morrison

01:21:45

11

Clare Brierly

01:22:48

12

Hannah Keegan

01:23:16

13

Sally Hollinshead

01:32:54

14

Rachel Ferry

01:33:06

15

Kay Reynolds

01:36:43

16

Sue Heath

01:43:14

Pos

Name

Time

1

Latha Elangovan

00:56:27

Pos

Name

Time

1

Stuart Kinton

01:17:28

2

Jimmie Joseph

01:21:17

3

Mike Beckly

01:22:25

4

Mark Cradduck

01:23:28

5

Timothy Burke

01:25:54

6

Marcus Green

01:26:07

7

Natasha Bennett

01:29:30

8

Lisa Buck

01:33:44

9

Susan Humphrey

01:34:07

10

Andrew Wiggs

01:34:32

11

Stephanie Minte

01:34:52

12

Jane Taylor

01:35:26

13

Xun-En Ho

01:37:37

14

Becky Reilly

01:40:52

15

Penny Hill

01:41:40

16

Jenny Mead

01:41:48

17

Chris Chappell

01:43:37

18

Ronald Shearman

01:43:45

19

Susan Lyons

01:44:03

20

Derek Rodgers

01:45:32

Pos

Name

Time

1

Sam Smuts

01:31:50

2

Patricia Towns

01:32:38

3

Fiona Coull

01:36:23

4

Nikki Absolom

01:36:58

5

Laura Dunn

01:37:16

6

Caroline Saunders

01:46:36

7

Abigail Oakton

01:54:32

