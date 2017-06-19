Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Alex Bradley
|
01:07:34
|
2
|
Robert Attreed
|
01:10:08
|
3
|
Karl Badger
|
01:11:56
|
4
|
Alex Roberts
|
01:12:31
|
5
|
Paul Lusty
|
01:16:55
|
6
|
Tom Peirson-Smith
|
01:17:41
|
7
|
Toby Cole
|
01:17:53
|
8
|
simon Cooper
|
01:17:59
|
9
|
Alan Woodward
|
01:20:27
|
10
|
Adrian Strange
|
01:20:34
|
11
|
Thomas Millard
|
01:20:40
|
12
|
Simon Millard
|
01:21:18
|
13
|
Scott Winnard
|
01:21:23
|
14
|
Ian Taylor
|
01:21:31
|
15
|
Michael Lawrence
|
01:22:14
|
16
|
Steve Richards
|
01:22:20
|
17
|
Neil Stannard
|
01:23:10
|
18
|
David Sinclair
|
01:24:02
|
19
|
Chris Barrows
|
01:24:21
|
20
|
Edward Smee
|
01:24:22
|
21
|
Mark Campbell
|
01:24:40
|
22
|
Martin Wilso
|
01:25:41
|
23
|
Richard Pearce
|
01:25:47
|
24
|
Julian Birkinshaw
|
01:26:01
|
25
|
Clem Willis
|
01:26:24
|
26
|
Rory Padfield
|
01:26:37
|
27
|
Paul Devlin
|
01:26:52
|
28
|
Bodhi Morrison
|
01:27:13
|
29
|
Daniel Turner
|
01:27:20
|
30
|
Curt Watts
|
01:27:27
|
31
|
Mark Loosmore
|
01:27:47
|
32
|
Scott Monger
|
01:27:55
|
33
|
Charlie Bird
|
01:28:11
|
34
|
Peter Marshall
|
01:28:19
|
35
|
Richard Herrick
|
01:28:22
|
36
|
Graham Taylor
|
01:28:34
|
37
|
Phillip Wood
|
01:29:05
|
38
|
Kurt Winship
|
01:29:18
|
39
|
Theo Gough
|
01:29:50
|
40
|
Paul Woodroffe
|
01:29:52
|
41
|
Andrew Heald
|
01:30:06
|
42
|
Neil Barton
|
01:30:32
|
43
|
Laurence Taylor
|
01:30:45
|
44
|
Paddy Fitzpatrick
|
01:30:47
|
45
|
Craig Davies
|
01:31:03
|
46
|
Seth Munn
|
01:31:33
|
47
|
Ben Savigar-Jones
|
01:31:41
|
48
|
Nick Henry
|
01:31:42
|
49
|
Ed Tilley
|
01:31:50
|
50
|
Alex Kukstas
|
01:31:57
|
51
|
Paul O'Hagan
|
01:32:20
|
52
|
Thomas Alderman
|
01:33:20
|
53
|
Tim Hoskins
|
01:33:24
|
54
|
James Hughes
|
01:33:25
|
55
|
Pete Ashman
|
01:33:25
|
56
|
Jack Cooper
|
01:33:35
|
57
|
Oliver Harrison
|
01:33:50
|
58
|
Ashley Lewis
|
01:35:26
|
59
|
Geoffrey Tapping
|
01:35:35
|
60
|
Steven Evans
|
01:35:48
|
61
|
Richard White
|
01:35:58
|
62
|
Michael O'Grady
|
01:35:59
|
63
|
Joe Hodgetts
|
01:36:47
|
64
|
Alex East
|
01:37:15
|
65
|
Carl Nield
|
01:37:25
|
66
|
Maciej Zebro
|
01:37:26
|
67
|
Henry Powell
|
01:37:37
|
68
|
Adam Turnbull
|
01:38:02
|
69
|
Oli Krause
|
01:38:06
|
70
|
Paul Corrie
|
01:38:16
|
71
|
David Dodd
|
01:38:31
|
72
|
Davd Smith
|
01:38:32
|
73
|
Pawel Rumas
|
01:38:42
|
74
|
Sterphan Kruijsse
|
01:39:10
|
75
|
Martin Coward
|
01:39:20
|
76
|
Stuart Price
|
01:39:23
|
77
|
Mark Davies
|
01:40:00
|
78
|
Ged Ayres
|
01:40:16
|
79
|
Jeegnesh Patel
|
01:40:27
|
80
|
Dan Batty
|
01:40:31
|
81
|
Chris Billington
|
01:40:45
|
82
|
Andrew Maris
|
01:40:46
|
83
|
Haydn Keable
|
01:40:49
|
84
|
Elliott Ketcher
|
01:40:53
|
85
|
Khalil Rahman
|
01:40:59
|
86
|
Alasdair MacDonald
|
01:41:12
|
87
|
James Baker
|
01:41:24
|
88
|
David Stanton
|
01:42:07
|
89
|
Colin Tye
|
01:43:07
|
90
|
Richard Gaul
|
01:43:26
|
91
|
Ludek Dufek
|
01:43:47
|
92
|
Lee Cradock
|
01:43:50
|
93
|
Matthias Tietze
|
01:44:04
|
94
|
John Ballard
|
01:44:59
|
95
|
William Money
|
01:45:25
|
96
|
Andrew Wagerfield
|
01:45:45
|
97
|
Ewan MacGillivray
|
01:45:48
|
99
|
Rob Yuille
|
01:45:52
|
98
|
Stewart Hackman
|
01:45:52
|
100
|
Thomas White
|
01:46:31
|
101
|
Paul Codd
|
01:46:39
|
102
|
Paul Gray
|
01:46:57
|
103
|
Paul Benton
|
01:47:28
|
104
|
Philip Farman
|
01:47:52
|
105
|
Edward Best
|
01:47:53
|
106
|
Simon Arnell
|
01:47:57
|
107
|
Sam Maydew
|
01:48:18
|
108
|
Steve Candy
|
01:48:57
|
109
|
Howard Browning
|
01:49:04
|
110
|
Stephen Davies
|
01:49:54
|
111
|
Ian Reynolds
|
01:50:06
|
112
|
William Corcoran
|
01:50:47
|
113
|
Chris Dillistone
|
01:50:57
|
114
|
Peter Cumine
|
01:50:58
|
115
|
Colin Godbold
|
01:52:09
|
116
|
Chris Knight
|
01:53:44
|
117
|
Chris Bell
|
01:53:45
|
118
|
Alex Wilson
|
01:54:05
|
119
|
Andrew Thornhill
|
01:55:52
|
120
|
Vijay Sharma
|
01:56:12
|
121
|
Geoff Peck
|
01:56:36
|
122
|
Thomas Stanton
|
01:56:49
|
123
|
Robert Fisher
|
01:58:52
|
124
|
Paul Edwards
|
01:59:08
|
125
|
Tony Wright
|
01:59:20
|
126
|
Mark Melzack
|
01:59:45
|
127
|
Russell Atkins
|
02:00:26
|
128
|
David Allan
|
02:01:12
|
129
|
Sam Peris
|
02:01:44
|
130
|
Daniel Day
|
02:03:44
|
131
|
Nick Woodley
|
02:05:01
|
132
|
Ben Gale
|
02:05:08
|
133
|
Rob Reynolds
|
02:05:59
|
134
|
Jolyon Fallon
|
02:08:02
|
135
|
Malcom Booker
|
02:08:24
|
136
|
Adam York
|
02:15:56
|
137
|
Matt Reid
|
02:18:52
|
138
|
Bernard Stratford
|
02:19:03
|
139
|
Michael Sharp
|
02:22:33
|
140
|
Michael Medcraft
|
02:38:14
|
|
|
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Rachel Pearce
|
01:18:09
|
2
|
Claudia Wilesmith
|
01:19:48
|
3
|
Jodie Gambrill
|
01:23:41
|
4
|
Hayley Attreed
|
01:24:17
|
5
|
Marie-Louise Kertzman
|
01:25:08
|
6
|
Kristina Paige
|
01:25:57
|
7
|
Jenny Zaremba
|
01:29:22
|
8
|
Megan Lewis
|
01:29:55
|
9
|
Gabrielle Bassett
|
01:30:27
|
10
|
Ali Parchment
|
01:31:21
|
11
|
Corinna Abesser
|
01:31:29
|
12
|
Megan Retcliffe
|
01:32:00
|
13
|
Gillian Gillard
|
01:32:12
|
14
|
Marie Kaing
|
01:32:19
|
15
|
Andrea Williams
|
01:32:56
|
16
|
Abigail Farnworth
|
01:33:45
|
17
|
Laura Ellera
|
01:36:03
|
18
|
Charlotte Sugden
|
01:36:09
|
19
|
Abigail Witts
|
01:36:36
|
20
|
Aisling O'Keeffe
|
01:36:38
|
21
|
Vicky Masters
|
01:37:16
|
22
|
Olivia Rhodes
|
01:37:34
|
23
|
Elizabeth Sedgwick
|
01:38:24
|
24
|
Rachel Hall-Cooper
|
01:38:37
|
25
|
Elaine Glasgow
|
01:39:13
|
26
|
Helen Paige
|
01:40:01
|
27
|
Selina Vernal
|
01:40:15
|
28
|
Beth Snowdon
|
01:40:33
|
29
|
Shona MacDonald
|
01:41:00
|
30
|
Catherine Leather
|
01:41:35
|
31
|
Beverley Blackman
|
01:41:42
|
32
|
Nila Matthews
|
01:41:57
|
33
|
Louisa Brossler
|
01:42:16
|
34
|
Laura Garrett
|
01:42:51
|
35
|
Rowena Mallaghan
|
01:43:15
|
36
|
Laura Clarke
|
01:43:43
|
37
|
Mary Reeves
|
01:44:16
|
38
|
Alice Gledhill
|
01:44:20
|
39
|
Tina Woffington
|
01:44:43
|
40
|
Emma Maun
|
01:44:55
|
41
|
Katie Harrison
|
01:45:01
|
42
|
Anne Mir
|
01:45:18
|
43
|
Heather Binney
|
01:45:41
|
44
|
Helen Owen
|
01:46:14
|
45
|
Dee Lawler
|
01:46:44
|
46
|
Lucy Graham
|
01:47:06
|
47
|
Sarah Stevens
|
01:47:30
|
48
|
Ceinwen Giles
|
01:47:46
|
49
|
Jennifer Hart
|
01:48:13
|
50
|
Rachel Nixon
|
01:49:22
|
51
|
Kathleen Gaul
|
01:49:24
|
52
|
Becky Boyes
|
01:49:26
|
53
|
Katharine Draycott
|
01:50:40
|
54
|
Katherine Clemo
|
01:50:55
|
55
|
Nicola Worthington
|
01:51:12
|
56
|
Sinead Hughes
|
01:51:22
|
57
|
Andrea Pickersgill
|
01:51:24
|
58
|
Amanda Tilley
|
01:52:05
|
59
|
Amanda Davies
|
01:53:23
|
60
|
Julie Campbell
|
01:53:27
|
61
|
Alison Hooper
|
01:53:31
|
62
|
Lucy Hanna
|
01:54:28
|
63
|
Michelle Tromans
|
01:54:34
|
64
|
Alexandra Harvey
|
01:55:33
|
65
|
Suzy Tonkinson
|
01:56:38
|
66
|
Marzena Gallagher
|
01:56:49
|
67
|
Deborah Govier
|
01:57:39
|
68
|
Ruth Tomsett
|
01:57:49
|
69
|
Jayne Powell
|
01:57:59
|
70
|
Sandra Scaplehorn
|
01:59:25
|
71
|
Joanna Flanagan
|
02:00:15
|
72
|
Deborah Webb
|
02:00:51
|
73
|
Pauline Bradley
|
02:01:10
|
74
|
Alison Harker
|
02:02:36
|
75
|
Gillian Dover
|
02:02:44
|
76
|
Cilla Puffer
|
02:04:25
|
77
|
Jo Mills
|
02:05:01
|
78
|
Michelle Santos
|
02:05:31
|
79
|
Charlotte Grubb
|
02:08:16
|
80
|
Gemma Foulds
|
02:08:33
|
81
|
Sarah Evans
|
02:09:15
|
82
|
Jenni Gray
|
02:10:43
|
83
|
Gill Godbold
|
02:11:24
|
84
|
Jackie Taylor
|
02:12:39
|
85
|
Tina Barclay
|
02:13:51
|
86
|
Louise Moore
|
02:16:14
|
87
|
Victoria Williamson
|
02:16:47
|
88
|
Nicola Carberry-Rogers
|
02:18:22
|
89
|
Linda Marks
|
02:26:21
|
90
|
Sarah Boszormenyi
|
02:31:55
|
91
|
Maia Williams
|
02:31:56
|
92
|
Noa Goovaerts
|
02:32:23
|
93
|
Tanya Street
|
02:44:55
|
94
|
Heidi Loveland
|
03:08:45
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Christine Marshall
|
00:51:53
|
2
|
Katie Jack
|
00:54:40
|
3
|
Hajni Puddephatt
|
00:55:33
|
4
|
Sarah Cook
|
00:55:53
|
5
|
Lucy Ellis
|
00:56:42
|
6
|
Rosie Morris Haynes
|
00:57:37
|
7
|
Dianne Cole
|
00:58:06
|
8
|
Sarah Perkins
|
00:58:10
|
9
|
Jane Hendry
|
00:59:18
|
10
|
Zazkia Jogner
|
00:59:30
|
11
|
Alison Leaf
|
00:59:48
|
12
|
Desiree Choi
|
01:00:06
|
13
|
Theresa Gitner
|
01:00:35
|
14
|
Carole Darkin
|
01:00:50
|
15
|
Claire Blakiston
|
01:03:17
|
16
|
Juliet Bennett
|
01:03:49
|
17
|
Simone Wilson
|
01:04:28
|
18
|
Natalia Lubomirski
|
01:04:33
|
19
|
Janine Blakiston
|
01:05:58
|
20
|
Tracey House
|
01:08:52
|
21
|
Kerry Hulbert
|
01:09:59
|
22
|
Sue Cox
|
01:10:11
|
23
|
Sue Jack
|
01:10:16
|
24
|
Julia Schofield
|
01:14:32
|
25
|
Sarah Rowe
|
01:18:07
|
26
|
Jacqui Parker-Warn
|
01:18:09
|
27
|
Claire Adams
|
01:27:16
|
28
|
Alison Noon
|
01:32:22
|
29
|
Samantha Dennis
|
01:34:39
|
30
|
Cheryl Brooks
|
01:35:41
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Russell Hill
|
00:44:34
|
2
|
Joe Harris
|
00:48:39
|
3
|
Nick Smith
|
00:48:44
|
4
|
Nick Hansen
|
00:51:43
|
5
|
Jonathan Holmes
|
00:51:47
|
6
|
Steve Fitton
|
00:52:29
|
7
|
William Hollway
|
00:54:04
|
8
|
Steve Heath
|
00:54:13
|
9
|
Richard Andrews
|
00:55:27
|
10
|
Neil Rigby
|
00:56:44
|
11
|
Alexis Hills
|
01:00:04
|
12
|
Jeremy Rowe
|
01:07:33
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Time
|
1
|
Andy Thomas
|
00:54:01
|
2
|
Andrew Ryan
|
00:54:14
|
3
|
Billy Edwards
|
00:57:59
|
4
|
Marcus Hooker
|
01:06:12
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Christine McNeill
|
00:54:30
|
2
|
Frances Baxter
|
00:55:02
|
3
|
Caroline Bennett
|
00:56:22
|
4
|
Sarah Shears
|
00:56:52
|
5
|
Sarah Lockington
|
01:00:37
|
6
|
Sophie Nickless
|
01:03:38
|
7
|
Nicola Fleming
|
01:05:01
|
8
|
Louise Goldup
|
01:08:03
|
9
|
Rachel Hollway
|
01:09:35
|
10
|
Helen Tweed
|
01:09:47
|
11
|
Catherine Godbold
|
01:09:48
|
12
|
Jenny Lynch
|
01:10:50
|
13
|
Mairi Vodden
|
01:10:58
|
14
|
Thuy Laurie-Tang
|
01:18:12
|
15
|
Kelly Grellier
|
01:18:30
|
16
|
Hooria Olsen
|
01:22:06
|
17
|
Catherine Johnson
|
01:25:20
|
18
|
Amanda Milner
|
01:34:26
|
19
|
Kirsty Dowding
|
01:35:00
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Maria Williams
|
00:50:31
|
2
|
Elizabeth Ashfield-Hughes
|
01:01:33
|
3
|
Sarah Kelly
|
01:03:16
|
4
|
Sue Freeman
|
01:06:37
|
5
|
Antonia Stanmore
|
01:07:43
|
6
|
Ellen Macdonald
|
01:09:34
|
7
|
Katy Heath
|
01:14:55
|
8
|
Allison Skerritt
|
01:16:52
|
9
|
Lucy Heath
|
01:19:22
|
10
|
Josephine Morrison
|
01:21:45
|
11
|
Clare Brierly
|
01:22:48
|
12
|
Hannah Keegan
|
01:23:16
|
13
|
Sally Hollinshead
|
01:32:54
|
14
|
Rachel Ferry
|
01:33:06
|
15
|
Kay Reynolds
|
01:36:43
|
16
|
Sue Heath
|
01:43:14
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Latha Elangovan
|
00:56:27
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Stuart Kinton
|
01:17:28
|
2
|
Jimmie Joseph
|
01:21:17
|
3
|
Mike Beckly
|
01:22:25
|
4
|
Mark Cradduck
|
01:23:28
|
5
|
Timothy Burke
|
01:25:54
|
6
|
Marcus Green
|
01:26:07
|
7
|
Natasha Bennett
|
01:29:30
|
8
|
Lisa Buck
|
01:33:44
|
9
|
Susan Humphrey
|
01:34:07
|
10
|
Andrew Wiggs
|
01:34:32
|
11
|
Stephanie Minte
|
01:34:52
|
12
|
Jane Taylor
|
01:35:26
|
13
|
Xun-En Ho
|
01:37:37
|
14
|
Becky Reilly
|
01:40:52
|
15
|
Penny Hill
|
01:41:40
|
16
|
Jenny Mead
|
01:41:48
|
17
|
Chris Chappell
|
01:43:37
|
18
|
Ronald Shearman
|
01:43:45
|
19
|
Susan Lyons
|
01:44:03
|
20
|
Derek Rodgers
|
01:45:32
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Sam Smuts
|
01:31:50
|
2
|
Patricia Towns
|
01:32:38
|
3
|
Fiona Coull
|
01:36:23
|
4
|
Nikki Absolom
|
01:36:58
|
5
|
Laura Dunn
|
01:37:16
|
6
|
Caroline Saunders
|
01:46:36
|
7
|
Abigail Oakton
|
01:54:32
