Icknield at the double

CHILTERN EDGE hosted the South Oxon secondary schools triathlon competition. As Chiltern Edge does not have a swimming pool the event format was changed to indoor rowing, cycling and running.

The Key Stage 3 boy’s event was won by Carrick Dunbar of Icknield. Ben Morgan of Langtree was runner-up with Rory Francis, also of Icknield, third. Icknield won the team event for this category with Wallingford second, Gillotts third, Langtree fourth and Chiltern Edge fifth.

Caitlin Edgar of Langtree won the Key Stage 3 girls event with Caitlin Finch of Icknield second and Gemma Botham of Langtree third. Langtree won the team event for this category with Gillotts second, Icknield third and Chiltern Edge fourth.

Gillotts pupils were first and second in the Key Stage 4 boys’ category with Ben Doyle first and Ewan Turner runner-up. Jake Aspinall of Icknield A was third. Icknield A won the team event for this age group with Icknield B second, Gillotts third, Langtree fourth and Wallingford fifth.

In the Key Stage 4 girls event, Anna Grace of Wallingford was first with Langtree’s Juno Norman runner-up and Wallingford’s Feya Sharp third. Overall Gillotts won the team event for this category with Wallingford second, Langtree third and Icknield fourth.