Hillier sets the pace as Tri Henley squad shine at Hillingdon duathlon

LAST Sunday saw athletes from Henley Junior Triathlon Club finish first and second in two separate race events at the Hillingdon winter junior Duathlon competition, London.

Racing run-bike-run formats, Tri Henley won both the U16 and U14 boys’ competitions, as well as taking second podium positions in each.

The duathlon course took place on the 1.5km purpose-built cycle circuit at Minet Park in Hayes, West London. The course presented a technical challenge for riders, with strong headwinds on the straight, fast risky corners, a short steep climb and tight U-bends requiring tactical gear selection and competent bike-handling skills.

A dozen athletes from Tri Henley competed against junior clubs from Hillingdon, Abingdon, Ealing and Windsor. In the U16 category, competitors joined the adults in a format comprising 3km run/15km bike/1.5km run. Tri Henley won the event with Laurie Hillier first and Michael Clarke finishing second, in times of 55 minutes and 64 minutes respectively.

In the U14 boys’ category — format 1.5km run/6km bike/1.5km run — Henley’s Ben Doyle won in a time of 23 minutes 19 seconds, with Adam Hunt second in 24 minutes, 28 seconds. In the same race, other Tri Henley athletes placed well, with Oliver Doyle eighth, Felix Butterworth 12th, Sammy Phillips 13th and Max Head 14th. Over the same race distances, in U14 girls, Sophia Smith finished sixth in her first ever duathlon.

In the U12 boys’ event – 0.75km/6km/1.5km — Harvey Doyle came fifth, James Longvill 10th and Freddie Carlson, in his first duathlon, 19th. Freddie’s brother Harry Carlson, also in his first duathlon, finished seventh in U10 boys.

Anyone interested in joining Henley Junior Triathlon Club should contact head coach Michael Warner on 07703 288121 or visit www.tri

henleyorg.my-free.website/ for further details.