Blue Coat pupil gets call-up

A SONNING Year 12 student has been selected to represent the Swedish national triathlon team.

Ida Burrows, who attends the Reading Blue Coat School, will take part in the Swedish Cup next month before going onto the youth Olympic Games in Spain. Later in the summer Burrows will take part in the European championships in Greece.

Burrows had previously represented Great Britain in her age group in the Sprint Triathlon World Championships in Rotterdam where she finished 18th in her third ever triathlon. The 17-year-old has been selected for Sweden as her mother is Swedish.