Monday, 04 June 2018

New triathlon

A NEW children’s triathlon will take place at Shiplake College on Sunday.

It has been organised by Tri-Henley junior triathlon club and there will be five different races, split into age categories with varying distances for the swim, cycle and run.

Registration opens at 7.30am with the racing from 9am. For more information, visit www.trihenley.co.uk/
events 

