New triathlon

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
A NEW children’s triathlon will take place at Shiplake College on Sunday.
It has been organised by Tri-Henley junior triathlon club and there will be five different races, split into age categories with varying distances for the swim, cycle and run.
Registration opens at 7.30am with the racing from 9am. For more information, visit www.trihenley.co.uk/
events
04 June 2018
More News:
Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say