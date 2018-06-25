Monday, 25 June 2018

Podium finish for Hunt

NINE members of Tri-Henley Junior Triathlon Club travelled to Stowe School on Sunday to take part in the annual Beachborough Triathlon.

Adam Hunt, 15, a student at Shiplake College, finished third in the youth category while Leo Shipley from Harpsden competed in the TS2 age group in his first season with the club. Four of the youth members — Hunt, Ben Doyle and sisters Amber and Olive Richards — took part in their first ever relay event and took second prize.

The club trains at Henley Leisure Centre on Wednesdays and at Shiplake College on Thursdays and has places for girls and boys of secondary school age. Anyone interested in attending a trial session should call Joanne Humphrey on 07960 231353.

