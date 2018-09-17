Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hunt leads the way

Hunt leads the way

SEVERAL members of Tri-Henley Junior Triathlon Club took part in the final triathlon of the season on Sunday in the grounds of Woburn Abbey.

The youngsters entered the 10-12 and 13-15 age groups and saw success in both events with Leo Shipley, of Harpsden, finishing fifth in the 10-12 section and Adam Hunt of Shiplake College taking the top spot in his third year in the 13-15 competition.

Speaking after the event Hunt said: “It’s great to have this event to begin our new year of training. That’s our last triathlon for 2018 but we are all working on our running now in preparation for Frieth Hilly and the Henley 10km.”

Any boys and girls aged 11 to 16 wishing to join the club, which trains at both Henley Leisure Centre and Shiplake College, should contact Joanne Humphrey on 07960 231353.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33