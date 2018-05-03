Parents attend ball in aid of primary school

MORE than 130 people attended a black-tie ball to raise money for a Henley primary school.

The Friends of Trinity School hosted Saturday’s event at Henley Rugby Club.

A drinks reception and three-course meal was followed by dancing to live music. There was also a silent and a traditional auction. Joseph Nicholson, who is co-chair of the Friends, said: “The ball is an opportunity to bring the school community together and celebrate all that has been achieved in the last two years.

“This includes the delivery of substantial new advances in the school’s learning environment and the school’s ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted.” The Friends raise money for new facilities and equipment. The Vicarage Road school will open its new science, technology and cooking facility this month.

The ball was sponsored by estate agents Penny & Sinclair.

See this week’s Henley Standard for more pictures from the ball.