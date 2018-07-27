River-themed mural unveiled at Henley primary school

A 15m-long mural depicting the River Thames running through Henley has been unveiled at one of the town’s primary schools.

Illustrator Emma Newton spent more than two weeks painting the mural at Trinity School in Vicarage Road.

It shows Henley Bridge, the Henley Royal Regatta boat tents and buildings such as St Mary’s Church along the banks of the river.

There are also cyclists on the banks including one wearing the distinctive rainbow jersey of a group of 32 riders who raised more than £30,000 for the school and the Chiltern Centre for disabled children with a ride to Paris last year.

Mrs Newton, who lives in Greys Road with her husband John, was approached to create the mural by Joseph Nicholson, who co-chairs the Friends of Trinity School.

It replaced a former mural on the wall which had been painted over with brown paint.

After agreeing on a design with headteacher Helen Jones, she used acrylic paint to create the image and was helped by fellow parents.

Emma: “Its the biggest thing I’ve ever painted and was quite a change for me!

“It was very enjoyable and I had lots of helpers who painted the big things like the river.

“It’s a long wall so what do we paint? The obvious choice was the river as everyone recognises it.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s turned out. Lots of passers-by have been commenting and every playtime there were lots of children with questions and suggestions.”

Mrs Newton’s three children, Barnaby, eight, and five-year-old twins Celia and Edward, all go to the school and she would spent up to seven hours a day painting between dropping them off and picking them up.

She did the work for free with the school paying £350 for the cost of materials.

Mrs Jones said: “The impression people had of the school was that area was quite dark and dingy.

“Mrs Newton asked if we would like a mural and when that became an image of Henley we were over the moon.

“We are so excited by what she’s produced. The children love it and passers-by stare at it and then come back later with their cameras.

“We really think it will be a tourist attraction. It’s fabulous and we are very grateful.”

For more information visit www.emmanewtondesign.co.uk

1807279: Toby Nicholson, Beth Wilson, both six, Emily Wilson, Joshua Nicholson and Barnaby Newton, all eight, with parent helpers Hannah Wilson, Kate Potter, headteacher Helen Jones, artist Emma Newton and her daughter Celia, five, FOTS co-chairman Joseph Nicholson, Rhian Nicholson and Freya Nicholson, three

1807280: Helen Jones, Rhian and Joseph Nicholson, Kate Potter, Hannah Wilson and Emma Newton with Freya and Toby Nicholson, Beth Wilson, Joshua Nicholson, Emily Wilson and Barnaby Newton

1807281: The mural at the school