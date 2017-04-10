Monday, 10 April 2017

CONSIDERABLE interest was shown on Tuesday morning in an aeroplane which was flying over Henley for some time and came down to quite low altitudes as though looking for a landing space. It eventually went in the direction of Reading and shortly afterwards it was reported that it had come down in a field by the side of Reading Road and had been considerably damaged.

Pishill Amateur Dramatic Society has performed a play entitled The Sleeping Beauty at Stonor, Nettlebed and Henley. The performance was a great success at all three places. However, owing to it not being sufficiently advertised in Henley, there were not so many people present there. The total net proceeds amounted to £21 9s, which will be forwarded by the vicar, the Rev G M J Hall, to the Red Cross Central Agency for parcels of food for our prisoners in Germany.

L Cpl Arthur Berries, Royal Berkshire Regiment, son of Mrs Berriss, of Remenham Hill, has been wounded in action. He is in a hospital at Torquay, where he is progressing favourably.

