CONSIDERABLE interest was shown on Tuesday morning in an aeroplane which was flying over Henley for some time and came down to quite low altitudes as though looking for a landing space. It eventually went in the direction of Reading and shortly afterwards it was reported that it had come down in a field by the side of Reading Road and had been considerably damaged.

Pishill Amateur Dramatic Society has performed a play entitled The Sleeping Beauty at Stonor, Nettlebed and Henley. The performance was a great success at all three places. However, owing to it not being sufficiently advertised in Henley, there were not so many people present there. The total net proceeds amounted to £21 9s, which will be forwarded by the vicar, the Rev G M J Hall, to the Red Cross Central Agency for parcels of food for our prisoners in Germany.

L Cpl Arthur Berries, Royal Berkshire Regiment, son of Mrs Berriss, of Remenham Hill, has been wounded in action. He is in a hospital at Torquay, where he is progressing favourably.