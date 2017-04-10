Turning back the pages

THE chairman of Henley Royal Regatta has hit out at changes he says are destroying the quality of life for people in Henley. Peter Coni said an increase in “trendy” shops was ruining the town’s character. He was speaking at the annual civic banquet, where the 150 guests included dignitaries from other towns in South Oxfordshire.

Dog owners who let their pets foul Henley’s pavements and parks face prosecution. Members of the town council’s general purposes committee vowed on Tuesday to take action against offenders.