Turning back the pages

THE chairman of Henley Royal Regatta has hit out at changes he says are destroying the quality of life for people in Henley. Peter Coni said an increase in “trendy” shops was ruining the town’s character. He was speaking at the annual civic banquet, where the 150 guests included dignitaries from other towns in South Oxfordshire.

Dog owners who let their pets foul Henley’s pavements and parks face prosecution. Members of the town council’s general purposes committee vowed on Tuesday to take action against offenders.

A friendship link could be set up between Henley and the home town of the German student killed in the town during last year’s royal regatta. Katja Dischinger, 15, died after being crushed against the wall of the Angel on the Bridge pub by a bus. Henley Mayor Ken Arlett is to write to the Mayor of Bad Krozingen and the girl’s parents to ask for their thoughts on either a friendship link or a memorial tree.

