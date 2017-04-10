Monday, 10 April 2017

THE Safer Henley Independent Party, which announced that it would field 11 candidates in next month’s council elections, has hit the rocks. It will now challenge for a single seat in Henley, although its chairman, Bill Baker, will stand as a Conservative candidate. SHIP began life as the Safer Henley pressure group, formed following the death of Stephen Langford outside Henley police station in December. It campaigned for more police on the streets, better lighting and improved CCTV coverage.

Ten people were caught with traces of cocaine on their hands at a Henley pub on Friday on the first night of a police crackdown on drug and knife crime. Police used a machine that can detect traces of drugs on people’s hands at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street. One man was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was given a police caution.

Pilots practising aerobatic manoeuvres over Binfield Heath are annoying villagers. Parish councillor Paul Rollason said that he often had to shut his windows because of the continual buzzing from aircraft looping the loop. “They probably think this is just open countryside and nobody lives here,” he said.

