Turning back the pages

THE songs chosen to be featured in the BBC’s first two Songs of Grief and Glory television programmes, which will start on Sunday evening, include The Prisoner, which was written by Stewart Cowley and Harry Vincent, from Harpsden Woods.

On Saturday a large number of people attended a party given for the Rev J E Overton, the departing vicar of Shiplake, at the church rooms. Those in attendance included members of the parochial church council and girls from Andrew Duncan House. The highlight was the presentation of a birthday cake, a cheque and a pen to Mr Overton to thank him for his services to the community. He and his wife Mary have moved to Oxford.

Mr P Humphrey-Baker, a native of Henley, is the new district horticulturalist for North Okanagan, Vernon, British Columbia. He had his own fruit farm at Twyford before taking an appointment with Messrs. Waterer, Sons & Crisp. During the war he served in the RAF. Mr Humphrey-Baker, 43, and his wife and three children have been in Canada for three months. He is no stranger to the country, having trained there under the Commonwealth air training plan and spent some time at Vancouver Island in 1949.