Turning back the pages

FIREMEN were called to deal with a blaze which broke out in a section of the roof at Henley station at 4.30am on Wednesday. An area of roof some 20ft square was damaged. The firemen had a tough job in removing the timber, rubber felt and slates but they brought the blaze under control. The fire was discovered by a night watchman, who raised the alarm.

On Friday last there was an attendance of more than 100 people at the annual civic ball held at Henley town hall. A thoroughly enjoyable evening was had by all those present who included the Mayor and Mayoress.

Between March 30 and April 5 a house in Bix Lane, Rotherfield Greys, was broken into and property to the value of £406 stolen. Among the items taken were jewellery, silverware, cameras and foreign currency.