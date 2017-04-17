Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages

FIREMEN were called to deal with a blaze which broke out in a section of the roof at Henley station at 4.30am on Wednesday. An area of roof some 20ft square was damaged. The firemen had a tough job in removing the timber, rubber felt and slates but they brought the blaze under control. The fire was discovered by a night watchman, who raised the alarm.

On Friday last there was an attendance of more than 100 people at the annual civic ball held at Henley town hall. A thoroughly enjoyable evening was had by all those present who included the Mayor and Mayoress.

Between March 30 and April 5 a house in Bix Lane, Rotherfield Greys, was broken into and property to the value of £406 stolen. Among the items taken were jewellery, silverware, cameras and foreign currency.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33