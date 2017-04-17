Turning back the pages

THE rector of Henley, Rev S C Saunders, reported that upwards of £800 had already been paid into the account for a memorial to the late Canon Maul. But he said nothing could be done until after the war and the money had therefore been invested in the War Loan. It was very gratifying to know that, except in one case, every promise to contribute had been fulfilled.

The characteristic cheerfulness attached to the season of Easter was fully entered into by the worshippers at last Sunday’s services. In the morning, the pastor preached an inspiring sermon from the words: “Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, and today, and forever”. At the evening service the sermon took the form of a powerful apologia of the Christian doctrine of immortality based upon the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Despite the inclemency of the weather, there was a fairly large audience at the Picture Palace on Wednesday when the Henley Amateur Theatrical Troupe gave another capital performance of John Wallace’s pantomime burlesque Cinderella and her Fella. As on the previous occasions, the production was admirably staged.