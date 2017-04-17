Turning back the pages

TEARS of joy flowed on Saturday night when all the members of a Henley College students’ party returned home safely after their cruise ship sank. Thirty-three students and three tutors were aboard the Sea Diamond which ran aground in the Aegean Sea as it approached the Greek island of Santorini on Thursday last week. Two French passengers are still missing. After being reunited with their families and friends outside the college, the students praised their tutors for reacting calmly when other passengers panicked while waiting to be rescued.

Henley Town Council will lose at least five established members after they announced they will not be seeking re-election at next month’s elections. Former mayor Ken Arlett, Diane Browne, David Smewing, Laureen Williamson and Barry Edwards have decided not to stand again. But 18-year-old Laura Pye, daughter of former mayor Cllr Chris Pye, will be standing in Henley South ward along with her father.

Thieves stole valuable garden ornaments in a night-time raid at a house in Chalkhouse Green. They crept into the garden of the house in Chalkhouse Green Lane and took a pair of lead statues, a sundial and a 9th century lead fountain head, worth a total of £5,000.