SATURDAY, April 15 marked the closure of one of Henley’s oldest shops, Painter & Sons of Bell Street, the food specialists. In 1921 the shop was opened by Mr F T Painter and was run in conjunction with his brother-in-law, Mr A M Wood, for two or three years before being taken over completely by the Painter family. Mr Painter was an engineer by trade but was forced to give that up through ill-health. His father was a farmer and opened the shop for the purpose of selling fresh produce.

Mr Ernest Easterbrook, manager of the Wargrave branch of International Stores, has completed 40 years with the firm and was presented with a cabinet of cutlery and a letter of congratulations from the chairman and board of directors. Mr Easterbrook started as an apprentice with the firm at Torquay and for eight years was the manager of the branch in Bell Street, Henley, before moving to the Wargrave branch a year ago.

Celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Friday were Mr and Mrs A C Louch, of Reading Road, Henley, who were married at St Mary’s Church in Reading, on April 14, 1917. They moved to Henley in 1926. A party in their honour was given at Harpsden hall on Saturday by their daughter Vera.