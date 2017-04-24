Monday, 24 April 2017

A FORMER pupil at Gillotts School in Henley could become one of the youngest councillors in the country.  Laura Pye, 18, from Shiplake, is standing for election to Henley Town Council on May 3. She has taken advantage of new legislation which lowered the minimum age of a councillor from 21 to 18. The customer services adviser is contesting one of eight seats in Henley South ward alongside her father, former mayor and current councillor Chris Pye.

Two Shiplake girls have collected 103 pairs of shoes for the Blue Peter appeal. Jessica Roberts, eight, and her six-year-old sister Annabelle asked fellow pupils and parents at Rupert House School to donate their unwanted footwear. Blue Peter is collecting shoes to raise money for children in Malawi who have been orphaned by Aids.

Henley MP Boris Johnson has earned up to £540,000 in the past year, the third highest amount in Parliament. After-dinner speaking — for which he can charge up to £10,000 — television appearances and a £250,000 deal for his weekly column in the Daily Telegraph were all declared in the register of members’ interests released on Monday. The figure is almost nine times the average MP’s annual salary of £60,675.

