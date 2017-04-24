Turning back the pages

REDLAND Properties has dropped its plans to build on gravel workings and construct a third bridge over the Thames at Caversham Lakes. But the company will submit fresh plans in six months’ time. A contribution towards the building costs of the third Reading bridge is likely to feature in the application but the company would not give any specific details.

Burglars believed they had escaped with £5,000 worth of chainsaws only to discover that the cunning owner had put bricks inside the boxes instead. Tony Stubbs had taken precautions against shoplifters who try to sneak items out of his garden centre at Toad Hall in Marlow Road, Henley. But his ploy also managed to trick the men who broke in on Tuesday night. They snatched 26 boxes of chainsaws — unaware they contained bricks.

Chronic parking problems and sky-high rents are the main worries of Henley’s recession-hit traders. Shopkeepers are begging local authorities to help restore confidence by ending the redevelopment saga. A survey by the Henley Standard has revealed despondency in what should be the town’s thriving hub with rumours of closures and spiralling debt problems. Scores of shops are empty with many more searching for buyers.