THE Rev B H Bird announced that Mr Henry Taylor has offered to present a war shrine to Kidmore End, defraying all expenses. The shrine will be in the form of a triptych with a shelf in front where flowers may be placed. It will be made of teak and hammered copper from the old training ship HMS Britannia. After the war the complete list of those who served will be painted on the shrine.

An unusually attractive entertainment was given on Wednesday in the village hall in Nettlebed in aid of the Star and Garter home. The principal item on the programme was an operetta, Zurika the Gipsy Maid, by Clementine Ward. All the performers were village friends and did their parts splendidly. The costumes were most elaborate and the staging very effective.

Two boys were summoned at Caversham Petty Sessions for breaking three telegraph insulators at Harpsden on March 16 by throwing stones at them. An inspector of the Post Office said there had been a great deal of damage caused. The defendants said they had been throwing stones at some birds, not the insulators. The bench considered the case a serious one and imposed a fine of £5 on each defendant.