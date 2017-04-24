Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

NEW Street in Henley has some fine and interesting-
looking homes with names like Saragossa, Belmont, Pitt, Bishops and Camden House.

Affixed to one house is the Royal Insurance plate in the picture above left.

These old fire plates began to appear on buildings following the Great Fire of London and have been featured in this column before. They showed a fire crew that the building was covered by insurance and were usually fixed high up, out of the reach of vandals or thieves.

The other picture shows a mark even higher up on another building which is difficult to make out due to its position and age. It looks as if it too is a mark of Royal Insurance except that it is cut into the original brickwork.

I have been unable to find out any more about it and hope that a reader or the homeowner will be able to enlighten us.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33