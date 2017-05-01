Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

lookbacks apr 27 07

HENLEY’S prospects in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition are budding after a train company donated roses for the town council to plant in a garden in Millennium Square. Mayor Barry Wood officially opened the garden alongside town council colleagues, staff from First Great Western and gardening firm WindowFlowers. Henley triumphed in the Thames and Chilterns area final of the competition last year and will compete in this year’s national final.

Gillotts School in Henley is losing its headteacher after seven years. Catherine Brooker is leaving for North Yorkshire after a successful tenure which culminated in an outstanding Ofsted report, reversing the decline which had set in before her arrival. She said raising the school’s standards was her greatest achievement and she would miss her staff enormously.

The Ministry of Defence has quashed rumours that the RAF is to leave Benson. Rumours of a move to RAF Lyneham have been circulating for some time but an MoD spokesman said they had no basis, although he said an “ongoing review” was taking place.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33