lookbacks apr 27 17

UNDER distinguished local patronage, a successful concert was given at Trinity Hall, Henley, in aid of the funds of the Shiplake Surgical Dressing Society. A number of well-known London artists was booked for the occasion and the long and varied programme was keenly appreciated by the audience. Miss Ruby Wilson’s selections from her light comedy repertoire were much enjoyed, as were Miss Olive Fox’s songs at the piano.

A whist drive in aid of the Mayor’s Relief Fund was held at the Royal Hotel in Henley. There was a good attendance, the players numbering 108, while the duties of masters of ceremonies were ably discharged by Messrs P Knowles, J Bowyer and

W Mathews. Prizes were presented to the winners by the Mayoress Mrs Lock, who received a hearty vote of thanks.

At a meeting of the Henley Borough Military Service Tribunal, the military authorities requested a review of eight cases in which conditional exemption had been granted. Not one man was secured for immediate service but a boot repairer was ordered to join up on May 15. Two of the other seven men were classified as fit for general service. Three more were put back to September.