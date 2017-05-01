lookbacks apr 24 92

CHURCHES in the Henley area are being locked in a bid to defy raiders. The action follows a rise in the number of thefts from churches. Priceless objects were stolen from Rotherfield Greys and Shiplake churches recently. Police believe many of the stolen items, which included several 19th century brass weights, are intended for the antiques trade. Collection boxes are also being targeted.

Redevelopment plans for the derelict Smith Hospital in Henley have been granted planning permission despite opposition. Offices are to be built on the site off Fair Mile while some of the dilapidated outbuildings will be demolished. South Oxfordshire District Council’s officers warned that the scheme was a “serious departure” from planning policy but councillors said Perpetual, the applicant, had a good track record of restoring buildings.

Royalty and high fashion graced Phyllis Court Club in Henley as the Macmillan Cancer Care Appeal presented a glittering fashion show. The Duchess of Kent watched as entertainer Joe Brown, who lost his wife to cancer last year, compered the gala evening. Top models including Helen Fairbrother took to the catwalk in outfits organised by Karen Hanna, of Designer No 9 in Henley.