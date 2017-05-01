lookbacks apr 28 67

ALDERMAN T L Easby, from Henley, was unanimously elected chairman of Oxfordshire County Council in succession to the Earl of Macclesfield at the council’s annual meeting. Ald Easby, whose nomination was unopposed, has spent his adult life in local government apart from service in the First World War. He is a former mayor of Henley and previously chaired the council’s finance committee.

Parachutist Lee Giles, of the 1st Battalion Red Devils, whose family live in Luker Avenue, Henley, was among those taking part in a parachute drop watched by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Aldershot. Mr Giles attended Gillotts School, where he was a prefect and was awarded a Duke of Edinburgh’s double silver award. Next month he will travel to Aden with his battalion, where they will take over as guards.

At a special parade at the Henley sea cadets’ headquarters off Wargrave Road, Capt Roddie Casement presented the group with its fifth efficiency pennant. It was received on the youngsters’ behalf by commanding officer Lt Cdr N V Matthews. Capt Casement congratulated the cadets on their high standard of appearance and ceremonial drill, making special mention of the guard and bugler.