100 yrs ago 5may17

IN aid of the Oxfordshire Fund to endow a room in the Star and Garter Home for Sailors and Soldiers totally disabled in the war, a very enjoyable concert was given at Trinity Hall in Henley. It was organised by the Hon and Mrs Harold Denison, who is to be congratulated both on the excellent array of vocal, instrumental and humorous talent that she secured for the occasion and on the financial result.

Sgt Maj Arthur Collier, of the Oxfordshire Hussars, formerly Staff Sgt Maj of the Henley Yeomanry, has been awarded the Military Cross. He brought in six wounded men from the front of the trenches under heavy fire, the men having been left out from the previous day’s engagement. He has invariably shown great bravery and coolness under fire and set a fine example to all ranks. He is now in hospital in England suffering from throat trouble.

Information was received this week that 2nd Lt F Potter, 26, the only son of Mr Potter, manager of the Henley water works, was wounded and missing. Yesterday the sad news was received that the gallant young officer had been killed in action. Before entering the army he was a teacher at Henley National Schools, where he was held in esteem.